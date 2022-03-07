Cormark Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.
NYSE:TD opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.93%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.