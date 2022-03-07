CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $92.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.37. 36,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,937. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,607 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,683,000 after purchasing an additional 428,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

