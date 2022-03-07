Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $12.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $525.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.12. The company has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

