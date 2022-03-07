Costco Wholesale Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $12.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.82.

Shares of COST stock opened at $525.50 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $518.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.