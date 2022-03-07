Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,340,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214,147 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Coty worth $45,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Coty by 11.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coty by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Coty by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.04 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

