Covalent Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $94.24 million and $5.35 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.82 or 0.06609158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,032.73 or 1.00152186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047205 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

