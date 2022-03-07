Cowen Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $36.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. Bumble has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

