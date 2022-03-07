Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Crane worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

