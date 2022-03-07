Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $43.49 on Top Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $26.81 million and $12.02 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $43.49 or 0.00113416 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

