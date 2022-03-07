Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $7.38

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $7.03. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 360,473 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CS. UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

