Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Outperform

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $8.30 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of CD opened at $5.56 on Monday. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

