Creightons (LON:CRL) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71). 588,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 184,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.28. The firm has a market cap of £37.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

