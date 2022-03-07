Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,864,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.