Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.00

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 3204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several analysts have commented on CPG shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.