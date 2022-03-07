Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.00

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 3204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.
Several analysts have commented on CPG shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.
The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
