Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $9.25. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 2,391 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRESY. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

