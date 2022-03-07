Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.60

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.60 and last traded at $68.93, with a volume of 22983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.
CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89.
In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,056 shares of company stock worth $2,556,021. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.
Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
