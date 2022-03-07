Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.60

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.60 and last traded at $68.93, with a volume of 22983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. Crocs’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,056 shares of company stock worth $2,556,021. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

