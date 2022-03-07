Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cronos Group traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 32400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

