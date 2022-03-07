Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

CRON opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

