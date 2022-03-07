CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Update

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 373,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFB stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $789.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.24.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CFB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

