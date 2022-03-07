Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,248 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.46) to GBX 1,442 ($19.35) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

