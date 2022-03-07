Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after acquiring an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,821,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $172.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.37. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.70%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,506 shares of company stock valued at $36,238,524 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

