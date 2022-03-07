Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 160,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,908,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,995,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $620.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $449.30 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,028 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

