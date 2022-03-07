Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,410 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MOH opened at $323.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.40 and a twelve month high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

