Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,674,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,207,000 after buying an additional 82,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 425,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,844,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $128.03 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

