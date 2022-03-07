Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 417.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 50.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,670 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

