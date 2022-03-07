Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 643.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 54.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $198.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.01 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.70.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

