Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.