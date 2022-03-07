Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,075 shares of company stock worth $53,143,269. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $118.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average is $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

