Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,945 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,398,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 973,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 301,112 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

