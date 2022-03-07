Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $543.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

