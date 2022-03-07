Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 878,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,123,000 after acquiring an additional 485,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 926,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,389,000 after acquiring an additional 469,286 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Argus upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

HLT stock opened at $137.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.84. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

