Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $311.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

