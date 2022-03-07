Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,365 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 316,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after buying an additional 184,213 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 141,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

