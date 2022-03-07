Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $53.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.