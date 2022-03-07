Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,324 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIP shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:BIP opened at $59.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

