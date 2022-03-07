Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 275.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $3,943,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 199,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $336,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $6,192,977. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.58. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

