Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5,212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,381,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,539,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,549,000 after acquiring an additional 932,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

AQN stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

