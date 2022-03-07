Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $176.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.81 and its 200-day moving average is $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

