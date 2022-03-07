Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.88.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $413.71 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $463.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

