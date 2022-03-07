Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.44 and last traded at C$7.44. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$52.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.88.

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.50 per share, with a total value of C$9,999,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,999,997.50.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

