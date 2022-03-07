Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Insider Hock Huat Goh Sells 2,030 Shares

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hock Huat Goh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00.

NYSE CCK traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.62. 63,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,167. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $124.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,360,000 after acquiring an additional 141,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Crown by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,822,000 after purchasing an additional 184,022 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

