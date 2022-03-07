Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Crown worth $43,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $124.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $124.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

