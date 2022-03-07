Crust Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007436 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00101337 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.25 or 0.00285409 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.