CryptEx (CRX) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $476,666.34 and $1,066.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for $5.61 or 0.00014772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,994.52 or 1.00083959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00074379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022138 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002083 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013806 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

