Crypto Kombat Price Hits $9.89 on Major Exchanges (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for $9.89 or 0.00025788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a market capitalization of $99,953.80 and approximately $142.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.10 or 0.06540437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.10 or 0.99925587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046968 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Coin Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

