Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) fell 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.85. 23,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 14,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

About Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW)

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

