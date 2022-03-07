Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Tops $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $14,363.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.92 or 0.06576671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,274.01 or 0.99930018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,145,532 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.