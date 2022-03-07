CryptoTask (CTASK) 1-Day Volume Hits $52,459.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $325,056.45 and $52,459.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.62 or 0.06577142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.66 or 0.99699136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046915 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,241 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

