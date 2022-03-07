CryptoZoon 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.97 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $2.97 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.70 or 0.06656500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,323.55 or 0.99842521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00047755 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 766,841,710 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

