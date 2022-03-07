CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 205.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CSG Systems International worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 108,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 95.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CSGS traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.01. 17,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $64.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About CSG Systems International (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.